Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

RTMVY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTMVY traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.92. 35,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,397. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.92. Rightmove has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $21.13.

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

