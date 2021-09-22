Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $396.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.80 million.

RBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. William Blair lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

NYSE RBA traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,702. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $78.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $913,591.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,891.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,154 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

