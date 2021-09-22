Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a C$65.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 17.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RBA. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$76.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at C$78.37 on Monday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of C$64.17 and a 1-year high of C$101.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$77.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$75.49.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

