RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 94,134 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,061,186 shares.The stock last traded at $14.59 and had previously closed at $14.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.13.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 79.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -4.08%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,224 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 113,786 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 15,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 377,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.