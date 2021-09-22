RM (LON:RM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $239.29

RM plc (LON:RM) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 239.29 ($3.13) and traded as high as GBX 248 ($3.24). RM shares last traded at GBX 245 ($3.20), with a volume of 45,551 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RM shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of RM in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of RM in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get RM alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 239.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 230.12. The stock has a market cap of £208.01 million and a P/E ratio of 17.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. RM’s payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

About RM (LON:RM)

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for RM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.