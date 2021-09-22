Robert Harris Schwartz Sells 11,512 Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 11,512 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $647,895.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,138,425.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Harris Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Robert Harris Schwartz sold 22,922 shares of Anterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $1,297,155.98.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Robert Harris Schwartz sold 10,505 shares of Anterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $610,025.35.

Anterix stock opened at $57.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.03. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.46. Anterix Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $64.96.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,051.24% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anterix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 74,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

