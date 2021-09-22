Robert W. Baird Raises Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target to $158.00

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Herc from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herc has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.17.

Get Herc alerts:

NYSE HRI opened at $133.15 on Monday. Herc has a 1-year low of $34.95 and a 1-year high of $135.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.81.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.93 million. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Herc will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Herc in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Herc in the first quarter worth about $81,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Herc by 19.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Herc in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.