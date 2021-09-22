Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,048 Shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENVIU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENVIU) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Environmental Impact Acquisition were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,514,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,788,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,164,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,011,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,535,000.

Shares of ENVIU opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average is $10.22. Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

