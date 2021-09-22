Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 110 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,110 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $339,316,000 after buying an additional 449,227 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,849,000 after purchasing an additional 299,157 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 567,709 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,966,000 after purchasing an additional 264,455 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 283,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,841,000 after purchasing an additional 170,075 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 908,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $348,914,000 after purchasing an additional 116,909 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $423.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.08.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $426.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $429.74 and its 200 day moving average is $405.10. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $314.29 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total value of $793,314.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total transaction of $2,248,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,287 shares of company stock worth $37,722,232. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.