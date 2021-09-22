Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 519 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 507.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 316,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,878,000 after buying an additional 264,159 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 7,424.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 248,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,662,000 after buying an additional 245,617 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,169,000. HRT Financial LP raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2,078.4% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 139,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,430,000 after buying an additional 133,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,430,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,562,000 after buying an additional 123,043 shares during the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.17.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $113.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.70. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $125.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.