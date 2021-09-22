Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,441 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $22,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,203 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 446,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,584,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $300.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $311.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.60. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.29 and a 52-week high of $327.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.25.

In other news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $667,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $2,634,322.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,478,698.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,564 shares of company stock worth $6,494,604 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

