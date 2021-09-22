ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ROCKWOOL International A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded ROCKWOOL International A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ROCKWOOL International A/S currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of RKWBF opened at $531.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $503.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $462.26. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 12 month low of $346.00 and a 12 month high of $531.25.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

