Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Up 6.2%

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s stock price shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.93 and last traded at $16.91. 8,289 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 556,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.92.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENVX. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.87.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

