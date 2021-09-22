ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Short Interest Update

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS:ROHCY opened at $52.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.00. ROHM has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $58.28.
