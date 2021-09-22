Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rollins’ earnings. Rollins reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The business had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.80 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Rollins by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,823,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,850,000 after buying an additional 2,755,358 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Rollins by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,298,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,006,000 after buying an additional 1,530,385 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,626,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,660,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,843,000 after buying an additional 579,401 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Rollins by 1,712.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 592,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,248,000 after buying an additional 559,397 shares during the period. 38.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROL traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.54. 1,060,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,901. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.82. Rollins has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.21 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

