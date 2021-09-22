Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Buys 4,100 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,838,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $516,119,000 after acquiring an additional 463,687 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671,486 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in The Williams Companies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 483,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Williams Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,659,000 after purchasing an additional 252,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Williams Companies by 9.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,851,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,995,000 after purchasing an additional 688,506 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

NYSE WMB opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average of $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Williams Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 149.09%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

