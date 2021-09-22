Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 10,729 Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSLY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 42,912 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 12.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 8.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastly by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSLY. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,518.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $820,957.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 313,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,869,692.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 127,902 shares of company stock valued at $6,037,685 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $42.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day moving average of $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 1.08. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

