Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Sells 165 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 101,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 67,769 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% during the second quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 47,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 52,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 254,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,229,000 after acquiring an additional 32,670 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $95.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,784. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $92.42 and a 52 week high of $97.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

