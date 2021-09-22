Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) PT Raised to $3.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 39.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Root from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist downgraded Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities downgraded Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Root from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Root from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Root has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.94.

NASDAQ:ROOT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.76. 11,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,892,881. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -1.43. Root has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $89.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Root will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Root in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Root by 241.0% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 157,381 shares during the period. Canal Insurance CO increased its position in shares of Root by 100.0% during the second quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Root by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Root during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,278,000. 24.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

