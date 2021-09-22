Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Receives $497.29 Average PT from Analysts

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $497.29.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price target (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 62.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,336 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,535,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,109,983,000 after purchasing an additional 386,659 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 13.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,120,000 after buying an additional 248,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $458.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,067. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $362.90 and a 1-year high of $499.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

