Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Stewart Asset Management LLC

Stewart Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 12.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Ross Stores makes up 2.9% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 62.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.85. 20,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,441. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

