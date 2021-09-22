Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Short Interest Down 24.0% in August

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the August 15th total of 4,090,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ROST traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, reaching $115.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,441. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.56.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

