Roth CH Acquisition III (NASDAQ:ROCRU) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCRU) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.04. 5,903 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 30,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08.

Get Roth CH Acquisition III alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Roth CH Acquisition III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth CH Acquisition III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.