Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA)

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.26% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RBA. TD Securities cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.43.
NYSE:RBA opened at $61.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $78.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $456,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $913,591.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,891.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,154. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.
Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.