Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA)

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RBA. TD Securities cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

NYSE:RBA opened at $61.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $78.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $396.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.80 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $456,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $913,591.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,891.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,154. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

