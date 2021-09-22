Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 1,871 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) received a GBX 1,871 ($24.44) price target from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,940.55 ($25.35).

RDSB opened at GBX 1,513.80 ($19.78) on Wednesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,423.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,389.01. The company has a market cap of £117.82 billion and a PE ratio of 29.11.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

