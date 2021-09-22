Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 75.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 99,362 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Wendy’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,266,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,331,000 after buying an additional 777,481 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The Wendy’s by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,406,000 after buying an additional 1,359,943 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in The Wendy’s by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,955,000 after buying an additional 120,012 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,948,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,945 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,267,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,203,000 after purchasing an additional 916,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 36,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $862,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $1,166,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s stock opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

