Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $682,000 Position in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) by 533.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,969 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Bluegreen Vacations worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,015,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 4.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 3.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

NYSE:BVH opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average is $19.70. The firm has a market cap of $543.40 million, a P/E ratio of 130.11 and a beta of 2.05.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $193.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BVH shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.