Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $781,000 Stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,228 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $52.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.49. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $59.32.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $95.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.95 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%. Analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.