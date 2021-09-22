Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $807,000 Stock Position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 304.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,939 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KC. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter worth $47,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 50.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 29.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 11.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at about $381,000. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $74.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -53.34 and a beta of 1.80.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $336.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.16 million. Research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

