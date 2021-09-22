Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,697 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of BRP Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,768,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,678,000 after buying an additional 177,728 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in BRP Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,068,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,624,000 after acquiring an additional 658,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BRP Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,002,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,817,000 after acquiring an additional 125,756 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,855,000 after purchasing an additional 21,258 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the first quarter worth $27,808,000. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BRP Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Northcoast Research raised shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

In related news, Director Jay A. Cohen bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,227. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

BRP opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BRP Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $40.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.82. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.06 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. Research analysts anticipate that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Group Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

