Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,801 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,801 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 26.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at $201,000. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $189.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.16 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.37. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $156.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.26 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROLL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist increased their price objective on RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

