Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,087 Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,087 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of DXP Enterprises worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2,634.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $35.97. The company has a market cap of $522.24 million, a PE ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 2.65.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.21. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $285.52 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

