S4FE Price Up 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (S4F)

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. S4FE has a total market cap of $4.35 million and approximately $109.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, S4FE has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One S4FE coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00055023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00129309 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00012739 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00045519 BTC.

S4FE Profile

S4FE (S4F) is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. The official message board for S4FE is medium.com/@s4fe . S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for S4FE is www.s4fe.io

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

S4FE Coin Trading

