Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $85.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will post sales of $85.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $87.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.27 million. Safe Bulkers posted sales of $46.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year sales of $304.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $297.87 million to $313.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $297.22 million, with estimates ranging from $284.85 million to $310.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $78.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 13.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.19.

Safe Bulkers stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $525.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Safe Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Safe Bulkers by 7.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,199 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in Safe Bulkers by 11.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 82,013 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Safe Bulkers by 5.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

