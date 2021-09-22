SafePal Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.37 Million (SFP)

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 22nd. SafePal has a total market cap of $106.78 million and $16.37 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafePal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002297 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SafePal has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00037537 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005997 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00019454 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003668 BTC.

SafePal Coin Profile

SafePal (CRYPTO:SFP) is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

SafePal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

