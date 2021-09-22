Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $56.88

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2021

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.88 ($0.74) and traded as low as GBX 51.20 ($0.67). Safestyle UK shares last traded at GBX 52.20 ($0.68), with a volume of 47,515 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Safestyle UK in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.23. The company has a market capitalization of £72.36 million and a PE ratio of -12.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 56.88.

About Safestyle UK (LON:SFE)

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 33 sales branches and 13 installation depots.

