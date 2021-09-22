Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $56.88

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.88 ($0.74) and traded as low as GBX 51.20 ($0.67). Safestyle UK shares last traded at GBX 52.20 ($0.68), with a volume of 47,515 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Safestyle UK in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.23. The company has a market capitalization of £72.36 million and a PE ratio of -12.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 56.88.

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 33 sales branches and 13 installation depots.

