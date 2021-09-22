Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Short Interest Update

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the August 15th total of 183,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SAFT traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $78.76. 129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,438. Safety Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $87.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.73.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 19.01%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAFT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,189,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,379,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,589,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,418,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,014,000 after buying an additional 14,575 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,975,000 after buying an additional 40,749 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

