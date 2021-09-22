Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.48

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.48 and traded as high as $3.21. Salem Media Group shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 342,130 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $83.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 384,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 139,503 shares during the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP boosted its position in Salem Media Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 828,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 139,293 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Salem Media Group by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 103,094 shares during the period. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Salem Media Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SALM)
Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which includes national and local programming content.
