Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.48

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.48 and traded as high as $3.21. Salem Media Group shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 342,130 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $83.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $63.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.19 million. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Salem Media Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 384,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 139,503 shares during the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP boosted its position in Salem Media Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 828,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 139,293 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Salem Media Group by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 103,094 shares during the period. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salem Media Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SALM)

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which includes national and local programming content.

