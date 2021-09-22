salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.360-$4.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.20 billion-$26.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.01 billion.salesforce.com also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.910-$0.920 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. FBN Securities raised their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $299.83.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.02. The company had a trading volume of 61,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,392,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $253.58 billion, a PE ratio of 103.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $275.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.88.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.88, for a total value of $5,137,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $1,760,906.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 778,386 shares of company stock worth $195,728,896. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in salesforce.com stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.79% of salesforce.com worth $4,046,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.