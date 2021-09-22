San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 81.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.80.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 92.18% and a return on equity of 352.49%. The business had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 14.32% of the company’s stock.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

