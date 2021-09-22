Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SAPIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price objective on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Saputo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saputo has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.57.

SAPIF opened at $25.28 on Tuesday. Saputo has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $35.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.11.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

