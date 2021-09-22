Saputo (TSE:SAP) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at CIBC

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price decreased by CIBC to C$41.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SAP. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$40.89.

SAP opened at C$32.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of C$13.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.89. Saputo has a 1-year low of C$32.05 and a 1-year high of C$42.42.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.24 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 2.0199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

