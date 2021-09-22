Saturna Capital CORP Makes New $238,000 Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Zscaler by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,695 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total value of $1,262,814.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.51, for a total transaction of $1,543,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,166,802.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,329 shares of company stock worth $80,041,991. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZS. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $279.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of -141.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.52 and a 200 day moving average of $212.92. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.34 and a twelve month high of $293.44.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

