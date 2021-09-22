Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Short Interest Update

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.
Shares of SHLRF opened at $286.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $306.69 and a 200-day moving average of $294.50. Schindler has a one year low of $240.54 and a one year high of $330.00.
About Schindler
