Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,800 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 119,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Scorpio Gold stock opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09. Scorpio Gold has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.15.

About Scorpio Gold

Scorpio Gold Corp. engages in the exploitation, exploration and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Ridge, Goldwedge, and Other. The Mineral Ridge segment includes conventional open pit heap leaching operation. The Goldwedge segment lies within the walker lane gold belt, and is situated on the southern periphery of the Manhattan Caldera.

