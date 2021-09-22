Scotiabank Upgrades Methanex (TSE:MX) to “Buy”

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$50.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.24% from the stock’s current price.

MX has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$48.50 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$54.00 target price on the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays raised Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Methanex to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.18.

MX opened at C$53.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72. The company has a market cap of C$4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.14. Methanex has a 12 month low of C$29.12 and a 12 month high of C$62.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.16.

In other Methanex news, Director Phillip Henry Cook bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$43.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$219,446.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,316,680.20. Also, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 2,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.11, for a total transaction of C$80,213.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$634,688.53. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $146,154.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

