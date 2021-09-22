Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 46.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,348 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALSN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at about $163,000.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.68.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

