Sei Investments Co. Purchases 81,660 Shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,660 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.16% of Orchard Therapeutics worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORTX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 47.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 26,391 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 2,484.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 276,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 265,685 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 592.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 667,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 570,725 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $12,845,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

ORTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Orchard Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Orchard Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Orchard Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ORTX opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.82. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $9.08.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orchard Therapeutics Profile

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.