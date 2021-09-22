Sei Investments Co. Purchases New Shares in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ETWO opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.17.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $66.33 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 407,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $4,976,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chinh Chu acquired 28,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $300,001.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,884,975 shares of company stock valued at $22,000,383. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

