Sei Investments Co. Sells 28,316 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,316 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 54.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 22.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 6.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 15.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion and a PE ratio of 5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 24.42 and a quick ratio of 24.42.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 94.06% and a net margin of 2.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RKT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wedbush cut Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.37.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

